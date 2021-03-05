Texas Voices: Schoepf's BBQ restaurant in Belton serves up more than just good food

BELTON, TX — There's a BBQ restaurant in Belton that serves up music too. We stopped by Schoepf's BBQ to talk about music, family and great friends.

"How often does your name get mispronounced?" asked KXXV Anchor Lindsay Liepman.

"All the time, it's funny. I grew up rodeoing. Every time you'd ride into the box, team roping was our main thing, and that was the running joke. You're wondering how the lady or man is going to say it," said Ronnie Schoepf.

"And riding into the box is "Ronnie Scoo-fee?" says Schoepf with a laugh.

"We say Schoepf like Shuff. We have a t-shirt that says we don't care how you say it as long as you come and eat. We get phone calls. Someone will say, 'hey we have a question, how do you say your name?' And we'll tell them. Then you hear them saying 'you're right or you were right,'" said Schoepf.

To know Ronnie and Staci Schoepf is to have a true friend. When they bought the BBQ business from his dad in 2007, they continued a lifetime of service to the community but to their own tune.

"The city came to us and said 'you know that lot out back behind the restaurant, y'all really need to clean that up.' My dad had built up some ash piles and different dirt work. And I agreed. It turned into a blessing. We cleaned it up and we call it the 'Backyard.' We thought wouldn't this be a great place to have a concert and do something with Belton's biggest time of the year, Belton's 4th of July Parade & Rodeo. So we had a big concert and that's really kind of the way the whole music thing came together," said Schoepf.

You can stop by on Fridays at Noon for the free music series with Shooter FM.

And tune in to "Texas Voices," on Saturday, March 6th at 6:30 pm on 25 ABC to hear more of the family's love for music and great food.