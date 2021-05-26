2022 Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class of inductees today.

The 2022 Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Weekend will be back in Austin, February 11-12.

This year's class is headlined by Corsicana native Lefty Frizzell, along with Nanci Griffith, Lightnin' Hopkins, and Mark James.

William Orville "Lefty" Frizzell is considered by many as country music's most influential performers in history.

Many country music legends, such as Merle Haggard and George Strait, have shown their respect for Frizzell by paying homage to him.

Lefty had five number one country hits from 1950-1954 and ten more top ten entries throughout his career.

Some of Frizzell's hits include, "If You've Got The Money, I've Got The Time," "I Love You a Thousand Ways," and "I Want to Be With You Always and Always Late (With Your Kisses)."

Lefty's career has earned him many awards and honors, including being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, his hit "If You've Got The Money, I've Got The Time," earning him the Grammy Hall of Fame Award, and in 1982 he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Samuel John "Lightnin'" Hopkins was a native from Centerville who's career spans six decades and recorded more albums than any other blues musician over 30 years.

Nanci Griffith, raised in Austin, who's career included winning a Grammy as a singer-songwriter and releasing over twenty albums.

Mark James, a Houston native, is a songwriter who has written hits for the likes of Brenda Lee and Elvis Presley