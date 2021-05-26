Watch
NewsTexas Voices

Actions

2022 Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees announced

items.[0].image.alt
Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame
192170697_4481412068558234_6505466147290788177_n.png
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 13:46:33-04

The Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class of inductees today.

The 2022 Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Weekend will be back in Austin, February 11-12.

This year's class is headlined by Corsicana native Lefty Frizzell, along with Nanci Griffith, Lightnin' Hopkins, and Mark James.

William Orville "Lefty" Frizzell is considered by many as country music's most influential performers in history.

Many country music legends, such as Merle Haggard and George Strait, have shown their respect for Frizzell by paying homage to him.

Lefty had five number one country hits from 1950-1954 and ten more top ten entries throughout his career.

Some of Frizzell's hits include, "If You've Got The Money, I've Got The Time," "I Love You a Thousand Ways," and "I Want to Be With You Always and Always Late (With Your Kisses)."

Lefty's career has earned him many awards and honors, including being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, his hit "If You've Got The Money, I've Got The Time," earning him the Grammy Hall of Fame Award, and in 1982 he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Samuel John "Lightnin'" Hopkins was a native from Centerville who's career spans six decades and recorded more albums than any other blues musician over 30 years.

Nanci Griffith, raised in Austin, who's career included winning a Grammy as a singer-songwriter and releasing over twenty albums.

Mark James, a Houston native, is a songwriter who has written hits for the likes of Brenda Lee and Elvis Presley

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education