Texas Secretary of State: Voter registration deadline approaching soon

AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott is reminding Texas residents to register to vote by Thursday, April 7 in order to be eligible in the May 7 election.

The upcoming May election will cover the state constitutional amendments and local school district, municipality and other battles.

The constitutional amendments will cover proposed changes to property taxes. Other things up for vote include local propositions and mayoral, city council, and school board candidates.

Those who are participating in early voting for the election can do so between April 25 and May 3.

"I encourage every eligible Texas voter to not only get registered by April 7th but to educate yourself on the candidates and measures that will appear on your ballot," Scott said. "This is an important opportunity to determine the direction of your community and our state, so make sure to register and prepare to cast your ballot in the upcoming election."

Voting registration can be completed by CLICKING HERE. General information about the election can be found HERE.