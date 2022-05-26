Texas-based H-E-B to commit $500K in aid for victims, families of Uvalde school shooting

Texas-based H-E-B has announced it will commit $500,000 in aid to victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

H-E-B said "in the spirit of Texans Helping Texans" its stores in the area will work closely with organizations that are providing critical aid. H-E-B Mobile Kitchens will provide meals, supplies, and other resources to community support centers, first responders, and the local school district, according to the company.

“Our hearts go out to all the families during this tragic and painful time,” said Winell Herron, H‑E‑B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Our neighbors in Uvalde, including many of our H-E-B Partners, have connections to someone touched by this tragedy. We grieve alongside them as they face unimaginable loss. It is our hope that H‑E‑B’s support, along with our loyal customers’ donations, will help during this difficult situation.”

The long-standing philanthropic company will also provide crisis counselors to support H-E-B Partners and neighbors grieving throughout the community.

Customers can contribute by making monetary donations in-store or at checkout in curbside and home delivery orders. H-E-B said people also can give directly via the Favor Delivery app after checkout.

"Monetary gifts will go into the Spirit of Giving Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit H-E-B created in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and the Sutherland Springs tragedy," said the company. "Additional donations to support the fund can be made at heb.com/donate.

All funds collected from the donation campaign and gifted to the Spirit of Giving Fund will benefit the victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde."