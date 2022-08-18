Texas school district bans over 40 books from library, including the Bible

KELLER, Texas — A North Texas school district has removed 41 books from its school libraries - including the Bible.

The Keller Independent School District says it is reviewing the titles that were challenged over the last year.

Books on the list include all versions of the Bible and "Anne frank's diary: the graphic adaption."

Earlier this month, the school board adopted a new book selection policy and guidelines.

It requires any challenged book to be pulled from the shelves until a review is complete.

Some of the books were previously approved by a committee of parents, teachers, and administrators.