Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man causing a disturbance was shot by an Odessa officer outside a residence.

Odessa police said around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 610 block of East 96th street in reference to a disturbance.

The suspect, Michael Villasenor, 46, is said to have pointed a firearm at the officers, according to the Odessa Police Department.

In response, Odessa officers said they fired their weapons at him, striking him multiple times.

Villasenor is then reported to have been taken to Medical Center Hospital for medical treatment.

His current condition remains unknown at this time.

Odessa police said none of their officers involved in this incident were injured.

This investigation is currently being led by the Texas Rangers, as per protocol by the Odessa Police Department.