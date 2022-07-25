Texas parents arrested after toddler found wandering street in diaper: Police

COLEMAN, Texas — A Texas couple is in custody after their 3-year-old son was found walking down the middle of the street - in nothing but a diaper, police said.

Around 2 a.m. this Monday, officers were dispatched to Commercial Avenue and 4th Street on reports of a small child walking in the roadway with a dog, according to the Coleman Police Department.

Officers said they took the child to their headquarters where a search for his parents began alongside the help of the local fire department.

The parents, later identified as Jonathon Chase Gibson and Melissa Ann Ortega, both 27, were found hours later at the family's residence just blocks away from where the child was discovered.

Authorities said they found marijuana and smoking supplies that were in "easy access" to the couple's children.

The parents are in custody at the Coleman County Jail and are facing charges of endangering a child, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After receiving a medical examination at the Coleman County Medical Center, the child was transferred to Child Protective Services alongside his two siblings, ages 2 and 5.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.