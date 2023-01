BORGER, Texas — An oil refinery fire in the Texas panhandle has left three people injured, officials said.

Around 10:15 a.m. this morning, emergency responders were dispatched to the Phillips 66 Borger Complex on reports of a fire, according to the City of Borger.

The fire is said to have been stabilized by the Borger Fire Department.

All personnel on-site have since been accounted for, officials said.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.