Grand Prairie officer dead after striking light pole during pursuit: Police

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Grand Prairie police officer is dead after striking a light pole during a pursuit, officials said.

He was 32 years old.

"It is with heavy hearts that we report Officer Brandon Paul Tsai passed away after being involved in a traffic collision," the Grand Prairie Police Department said in a statement.

Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, police said Tsai had noticed a vehicle displaying a "fictitious paper license plate."

Police said Tsai then attempted to perform a routine traffic stop, but the vehicle immediately fled - resulting in the pursuit.

During the pursuit, Grand Prairie police said Tsai lost control of his squad car, causing it to strike a light pole.

Police said Tsai was transported by Grand Prairie Fire Department Medics to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said Tsai had been with the Grand Prairie Police Department since January 2022.

"He was a loving friend, a trusted colleague and an outstanding officer whose passion was providing service to the public." the Grand Prairie Police Department said.