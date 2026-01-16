Woman arrested in Florida after allegedly posing as Camp Mystic flood victim family member in online scam

HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — A fugitive wanted in Houston for an online scam in which she pretended to be the family member of a Camp Mystic flooding victim was arrested in Florida by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen announced Friday that Maitlin White, 28, was taken into custody in Okaloosa County, Fla., by a U.S. Marshal Service task force after investigators requested help in arresting her.

White was charged Jan. 2 with two felonies following an investigation by the Office of Constable Precinct 1. She faces extradition from Florida back to Texas, where she was charged in Harris County.

"It is inexcusable how she sought to prey on the emotions of our community and abused the family of Chloe Childress who have endured an unimaginable tragedy," Rosen said.

White faces two felonies for online impersonation in the scam in which she is accused of using GoFundMe and SpotMe to trick people into donating.

Chloe, an 18-year-old camp counselor who was killed in the flooding in July 2025, was from Houston and her family lives there.

Rosen praised the online fundraising sites for fully cooperating with law enforcement and immediately shutting down White's fundraising scam.

White is to be returned to Harris County by the Sheriff's Office, which delivers fugitives who have been arrested and jailed throughout the United States.

The arrest comes as the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 is a partner agency with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

"We are grateful for the quick assistance and unwavering partnership of the U.S. Marshal Service," Rosen said.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.