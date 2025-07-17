What would redrawing Texas' district map mean for Texans?

WASHINGTON — Republicans currently control 25 of the 38 congressional districts in Texas. President Trump wants the map redrawn to raise that number to 30.

Texas legislators are set to consider a new set of congressional maps during the special session that starts July 21. The current maps were redrawn four years ago, but some argue they are constitutionally flawed.

What does redistricting do and how does it impact voters? Our Joe St. George explains.