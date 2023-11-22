WFAA: Small plane crashes in Plano near Plano Parkway and West Park Boulevard, officials say

EDITOR'S NOTE : Like 25 News in Waco, WFAA in Dallas is an ABC affiliate.

From WFAA

A small plane has crashed in Plano outside of Mama's Daughters' Diner, a spokesman for the Plano Fire Department confirmed.

Officials could not say as of Tuesday night whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a plane take a sharp nosedive. They also reported thick black smoke in the area.

Video from the scene shows a small plane on fire in a parking lot outside of a strip mall located at 6509 W. Park Blvd. At least one other vehicle appears to be on fire as well.

The video also shows firefighters responding to the fire, dousing it with water from hoses.

Officials said they had no other details to share at the moment.

Mama's Daughters' Diner is located in a populated part of the North Dallas suburb, about a mile northwest of the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike.

The restaurant is located less than half a mile from a nearby, single-runway airport called the Air Park-Dallas Airport. It is not yet known if the aircraft had been attempted to take off or land at that location, or where the plane may have been headed.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more details.