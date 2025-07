KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick spoke with Fox News on Monday afternoon to discuss the devastation along the Guadalupe River.

Patrick said the state will work to fund alert sirens along the river if local governments cannot afford them.

The lieutenant governor said it's possible having the sirens in place would have "saved some of these lives."

Patrick said the issue is set to come up in the upcoming special session later this month.