WATCH: Gov. Abbott holds press conference in Austin regarding forecasted winter weather

Prev Next Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. AP

Posted

Heidi March Hi! I'm Heidi, a Digital Content Producer with 25 News KXXV and 15 ABC KRHD.

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Abbott is speaking at a press conference Monday morning about the state's preparedness and precautions ahead of the forecasted winter weather coming to Texas. WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.