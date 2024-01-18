WATCH: DOJ 'Critical Incident Review' press conference on the Uvalde mass shooting

UVALDE, Texas — The Department of Justice released their review Thursday of the response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that took place on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, and Director Hugh Clements Jr. with the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) are holding a press conference on the findings at 11 a.m. on Thursday in Uvalde.

WATCH

Part 1

Part 2

For the full report of the DOJ's Critical Incident Review, click here