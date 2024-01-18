Watch Now
NewsTexas News

Actions

WATCH: DOJ 'Critical Incident Review' press conference on the Uvalde mass shooting

Posted: 11:03 AM, Jan 18, 2024
Updated: 2024-01-18 12:38:42-05
Justice Department
Evan Vucci/AP
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Justice Department

UVALDE, Texas — The Department of Justice released their review Thursday of the response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that took place on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, and Director Hugh Clements Jr. with the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) are holding a press conference on the findings at 11 a.m. on Thursday in Uvalde.

WATCH

Part 1

Part 2

For the full report of the DOJ's Critical Incident Review, click here