'Vacated their office': AG Paxton seeks judicial orders for Texas Democrats who broke quorum

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Texas House Democrats who broke quorum by leaving the state have abandoned their office, and their seats should be declared vacant.

“Democrats have abandoned their offices by fleeing Texas, and a failure to respond to a call of the House constitutes a dereliction of their duty as elected officials,” said Attorney General Paxton

The Speaker of the Texas House gave members until August 8 to present themselves to the House. If they don't appear by deadline they could face legal action from Paxton.

"If you don’t show up to work, you get fired,” said Paxton.

A release from Paxton's office says rulings from the Texas Supreme Court found minority factions are not allowed to interfere with conducting the legislative majority’s prerogative.

