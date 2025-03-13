Utah sends task forces to assist Texas wildfire efforts

PROVO, Utah (KXXV) — The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands sent two task forces to Texas to support wildland firefighting efforts amid increased fire activity in the area.

The two teams, made up of state staff and local firefighters, will spend 14 days in Texas before returning to Utah.

"When we're not burning here and we've got resources that can help, we're always willing to jump in and help neighboring states," said Brad Ostler.

The Northern Utah task force and the Southern Utah task force left for Texas on Wednesday morning with nearly two dozen members.