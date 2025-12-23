UPDATE: At least 3 people confirmed dead in small plane crash near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KXXV) — At least three people have been confirmed dead from a small plane crash near Galveston Monday afternoon, KTRK reports from the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to KTRK, the Coast Guard said it got a report at 3:20 p.m. of a crash west of the Galveston Causeway and launched a boat and helicopter to search for the plane.

A Mexican Navy official confirmed with ABC News that the plane belonged to its institution and was on a medical support mission when it "experienced an accident."

The cause of why the plane crashed or how many passengers were on board have not yet been released as of 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration were expected to arrive at the scene of the plane crash, as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety, dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit and patrol units from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.