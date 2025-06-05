U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins race for top Democratic slot on powerful House oversight panel

TEXAS (KXXV) — Dallas U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett — a rising star within the Democratic Party — is jumping into the crowded race for her party’s top post on the House Oversight Committee.

The position is vacant after U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Virginia Democrat, died late last month. Three other Democrats have already declared bids for the June 24 election: Reps. Robert Garcia of California, Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Kweisi Mfume of Maryland.

Crockett, a former state lawmaker serving her second term in Congress, pitched in a letter to her colleagues Tuesday that she would be best equipped to communicate the Democratic Party’s achievements and values, which she said have been lost on the public. She noted, for example, that congressional Democrats under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered COVID relief, “yet it is Trump’s signature on those checks that has been imprinted into the American memory.”

“Our work cannot be solely reactive. We must also be strategic in laying the groundwork to win back the House majority,” she wrote. “Every hearing, every investigation, every public moment must serve the dual purpose of accountability and must demonstrate why a House Democratic majority is essential for America’s future.”

If elected, Crockett would become the ranking member on the 47-member committee, making her the top Democrat and putting her in line to chair the panel if Democrats were to regain a majority in 2026.

As ranking member, she would lead the committee’s 20 Democrats on issues related to government efficiency and accountability.

Crockett is no stranger to political messaging: the 44-year-old has amassed a huge audience on social media platforms for her personal takes on political happenings, often generating viral moments during hearings.

As a member of Congress, Crockett spoke at the Democratic Party’s national convention — a prime spot for up-and-comers to earn national recognition. But she also has some missteps to overcome: She drew criticism in March for describing Gov. Greg Abbott — who has been in a wheelchair for the last 40 years after he was paralyzed by a falling tree — as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

In her letter, Crockett touted her fundraising accomplishments: Since 2021, she has raised more than $4 million for Democrats' main congressional reelection fund and supported more than 74 candidates directly, she said.

Before her term as a state legislator from 2021 to 2023, Crockett worked as a public defense attorney practicing civil rights law. Her first bid for public office was for Bowie County district attorney in rural East Texas, where she worked for the public defender’s office. She lost that race, but was later elected Bowie County Democratic Party Chair.

First round of TribFest speakers announced! Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd; U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio; Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker; U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-California; and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas are taking the stage Nov. 13–15 in Austin. Get your tickets today!

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/06/04/texas-jasmine-crockett-house-oversight-democrat-ranking-member/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

