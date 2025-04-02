Trump lawsuit filed in Waco court seeks to end CBAs, add new policies for federal workers

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Trump Administration filed a lawsuit in a Waco court on March 27 against a union representing federal workers, known as the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE).

The lawsuit, filed in the Waco Division of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, focuses on the power of federal agencies to terminate collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) under an Executive Order issued by the President.

The AFGE District 10 is based in Killeen and represents over 90,000 federal workers.

According to the lawsuit, terminating the CBAs would allow agencies to develop personnel policies without the limitations imposed by existing agreements under the union.

The AFGE is the largest union representing federal employees in the United States.

