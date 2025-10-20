Triple homicide suspect from Hubbard shoots himself after shooting, killing three others in Mabank

MABANK, Texas (KXXV) — A Hubbard man was identified as the suspect in a triple homicide investigation after a shooting early Friday morning that left three people dead and two wounded and taken to the hospital.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call at a residence off Taos Drive in the Cedar Creek Cove Subdivision of Mabank early Friday morning around 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office says law enforcement found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds and three people were pronounced deceased.

Those killed have been identified:



Kimberly Simpson, a 51-year-old woman who sustained multiple gunshot wounds

Connie Patrick, a 72-year-old woman who sustained multiple gunshot wounds

Ronny Hammonds, a 57-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound, blunt force trauma, and multiple stab wounds

Two victims were taken UT Health Hospital in Tyler:



Colton Reid, a 24-year-old man who is stable

Henry Hopgood, a 70-year-old man who is critical

The suspect was identified by the sheriff's office as Christopher Kyle Reid Jr., a 29-year-old man from Hubbard. Following the incident in Mabank, Reid was reportedly involved in a separate event in Ennis, about 35 miles west of Mabank.

Reid sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the event in Ennis and is currently in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office is working with Texas DPS Texas Rangers, the Henderson County District Attorney's Office, and Ennis Police Department to gather all facts and evidence relevant to the investigation.