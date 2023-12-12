There's a new Criminal Justice Committee Chairman in town — and it's Sen. Pete Flores

AUSTIN, Texas — Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick issued a statement on Tuesday that named Senator Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, the new Texas Chairman of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice.

The position becomes official for Sen. Flores in January 2024.

“Sen. Pete Flores brings a lifetime of experience in law enforcement, and he understands how state agencies operate in Texas. He is well-respected by his colleagues and the entire Texas law enforcement community,” Lt. Gov. Patrick said.

Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston, previously held the position before his election to the mayoral office of Houston.

Sen. Flores currently serves District 24 and as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice. He was previously the senator of District 19 from 2018 to 2021 and made his career as a Game Warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Service for nearly three decades.

The Lt. Governor also announced Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, as Sen. Flores replacement as Vice Chair. He will also assume the office in January 2024.