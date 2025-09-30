Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTexas News

Actions

Texas Stock Exchange receives SEC approval, can now operate as a national securities exchange

Greg Abbott
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this June 6, 2018, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to fellow state officials and media in Austin, Texas. Abbott on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, pulled down a tweet after being mocked on social media for sharing a widely debunked quote attributed to Winston Churchill about fascism. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greg Abbott
Posted

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) received its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval so it can now operate as a national securities exchange.

Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the TXSE saying:

"Texas is swiftly becoming America's financial hub. I congratulate the Texas Stock Exchange for the launch of Texas' own trading platform that will spur economic development and expand the financial might of our great state around the world. Working together, we will make Texas stronger and more prosperous than ever before.”
- Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Abbott celebrated TXSE and the state's historic economic milestones during a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in Austin last year.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood