Texas Stock Exchange receives SEC approval, can now operate as a national securities exchange

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) received its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval so it can now operate as a national securities exchange.

Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the TXSE saying:

"Texas is swiftly becoming America's financial hub. I congratulate the Texas Stock Exchange for the launch of Texas' own trading platform that will spur economic development and expand the financial might of our great state around the world. Working together, we will make Texas stronger and more prosperous than ever before.” - Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Abbott celebrated TXSE and the state's historic economic milestones during a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in Austin last year.