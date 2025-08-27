Texas Senate reconvenes Wednesday for hearing of flood and disaster response related bills

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Senate reconvened on Wednesday to discuss several bills, including House Bill 1, regarding youth camp and campground emergency preparedness, and House Bill 3, relating to emergency communication equipment.

The senate will also be hearing House Bill 27, relating to a groundwater study of some aquifers in the area of the Neches and Trinity Valleys Groundwater Conservation District by the Texas Water Development Board, before issuing and permits or amended permits by the district.

Watch the Senate meet here:

