Texas Senate reconvenes to discuss several bills, including legislation on abortion and redistricting

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Senate reconvenes Thursday afternoon with several pieces of legislation on the agenda.

Legislation on the Senate's agenda are House Bill 17, Senate Bill 9, Senate Bill 7, Senate Bill 17 and Senate Bill 4.

House Bill 17 - Relates to the requirements regarding notice of certain property tax-related information to be provided by taxing units and appraisal districts.

Senate Bill 9 - Relates to accountability and transparency in public schools, including the implementation of an instructionally supportive assessment program and the adoption and administration of assessment instruments in public schools, indicators of achievement, public school performance ratings, and interventions and sanctions under the public school accountability plans, and actions challenging Texas Education Agency (TEA) decisions related to public school accountability.

Senate Bill 7 - Relates to abortion, including civil liability for the manufacture and provision of abortion-inducing drugs, exemptions from the Texas Citizens Participation Act and Religious Freedom Restoration Act, authorizing civil and qui tam actions, amendments to the fee-shifting statute governing abortion litigation, immunity defenses and limits on state-court jurisdiction and relief, the parens patriae standing of the attorney general, and the jurisdiction of the Fifteenth Court of Appeals; providing severability.

Senate Bill 17 - Relates to the operation and administration of and practices and procedures related to proceedings in the judicial branch of state government, including court security, court documents and arrest warrants, document delivery, juvenile boards, constitutional amendment election challenges, record retention, youth diversion, court-ordered mental health services, the powers of the Texas Supreme Court, and jurors; increasing a criminal penalty; authorizing fees.

Senate Bill 4 - Relates to the composition of the districts for the election of members of the U.S. House of Representatives from the State of Texas.

The Senate is scheduled to meet at 2:30 p.m.