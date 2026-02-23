Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick urges DSHS to block Camp Mystic license amid flood death probe

TEXAS (KXXV) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is calling on the state's top health official to deny Camp Mystic an operating license for the summer of 2026, saying the camp should not be allowed to reopen until legislative investigations into the deaths of 28 people during the July 2025 flooding events are complete.

In a letter on Monday, Patrick wrote to Dr. Jennifer Shuford, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, urging her not to renew the camp's license until all facts surrounding the deaths have been determined and any necessary corrective actions have been taken.

"Until these deaths are investigated and any necessary corrective actions are taken to ensure this never happens again, a camp license should not be issued to Camp Mystic," Patrick said.

According to the letter, 25 girls between the ages of 8 and 10 and two teenage counselors died while in the custody of Camp Mystic. Camp director Dick Eastland also perished in the flooding, Patrick wrote.

Patrick said Camp Mystic's public-facing website does not acknowledge the deaths, does not acknowledge that the search for one camper who lost her life is still ongoing, and still lists Eastland as being in charge of the camp.

"It would be naive to allow Camp Mystic to return to normal operations before all of the facts are known," Patrick said.

The Texas Senate has established a General Investigating Committee on the July 2025 Flooding Events, which Patrick said will meet jointly this spring with a corresponding investigating committee in the Texas House of Representatives. Patrick said he expects the committees to determine whether corrective actions are necessary before the camp is allowed to operate again.

Patrick said Camp Mystic is currently soliciting and accepting applications for the 2026 summer season, and that the camp appears to be planning to seek a renewed license to operate.

"Texans deserve transparency and clear answers before the Department of State Health Services issues a seal of approval allowing Camp Mystic to operate," Patrick said.

Patrick urged Shuford not to renew a 2026 license for Camp Mystic until all legislative investigations are complete and any necessary corrective actions are taken.

"As Lieutenant Governor, public safety is a top priority, and I cannot stay silent on this issue," Patrick said. "DSHS shares the obligation to protect families and campers."

