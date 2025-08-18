Texas House of Representatives meet for Second Special Session

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House of Representatives is set to meet for a second called special session at noon on Aug. 18.

House Democrats also announced that they would return to Austin on Monday, ending a two-week walkout over that stalled redrawing congressional maps and halted having a quorum in the House.

Governor Greg Abbott called the second special session to start immediately, identifying 19 agenda items for House Representatives to address

