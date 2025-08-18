Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Texas House of Representatives meet for Second Special Session

Texas State Capitol
Texas Legislature Online
Texas State Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House of Representatives is set to meet for a second called special session at noon on Aug. 18.

House Democrats also announced that they would return to Austin on Monday, ending a two-week walkout over that stalled redrawing congressional maps and halted having a quorum in the House.

Governor Greg Abbott called the second special session to start immediately, identifying 19 agenda items for House Representatives to address

Watch the House of Representatives meet here:

