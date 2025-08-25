Texas House of Representatives meet for second reading of several bills

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Members of the Texas House of Representatives are meeting Monday for a second reading of several bills, including HB 17, HB 16, SB 10, HB 27, HB 23, SB 15 and SB 18.

House Bill 17 - Relating to the requirements regarding notice of certain property taxrelated information to be provided by taxing units and appraisal districts.

House Bill 16 - Relating to the operation and administration of and practices and procedures related to proceedings in the judicial branch of state government, including court security, court documents and arrest warrants, document delivery, juvenile boards, constitutional amendment election challenges, record retention, youth diversion, court-ordered mental health services, the powers of the Texas Supreme Court, jurors, and the special prosecution unit; increasing a criminal penalty; authorizing fees.

Senate Bill 10 - Relating to the calculation of the voter-approval tax rate for certain taxing units.

House Bill 27 - Relating to a groundwater study of certain aquifers underlying the territory of the Neches and Trinity Valleys Groundwater Conservation District by the Texas Water Development Board before the issuance of permits or permit amendments by the district.

House Bill 23 - Relating to the exemption from ad valorem taxation of property owned by

certain nonprofit corporations, located in a populous county, and used to promote agriculture, support youth, and provide educational support in the community.

Senate Bill 15 - Relating to certain files maintained by a law enforcement agency regarding

certain employees of the agency.

Senate Bill 18 - Relating to an exemption from the requirement to obtain a permit from the

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for certain dams or reservoirs operated and maintained for the purposes of erosion, floodwater, and sediment control.