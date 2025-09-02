Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Texas House of Representatives discussing two bills Tuesday

The House will go over a second reading of House Bill 18 and Senate Bill 54
The Texas Tribune
AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House of Representatives reconvene on Tuesday to discuss two bills: House Bill 18 and Senate Bill 54.

Watch the first part of the House of Representatives meet here:

Texas House of Reps meet Sept. 2

House Bill 18 - Relates to making or accepting political contributions by, and the making of political expenditures by, a member of the legislature during certain absences from the state; authorizing a civil penalty.

Senate Bill 54 - Relates to election procedures regarding accepting a voter with a residence address that is not current and the immediate effect of a voter's registration after the registrar's receipt of certain change of address notices.

The House reconvenes at noon.

