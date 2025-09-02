Texas House of Representatives discussing two bills Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House of Representatives reconvene on Tuesday to discuss two bills: House Bill 18 and Senate Bill 54.

House Bill 18 - Relates to making or accepting political contributions by, and the making of political expenditures by, a member of the legislature during certain absences from the state; authorizing a civil penalty.

Senate Bill 54 - Relates to election procedures regarding accepting a voter with a residence address that is not current and the immediate effect of a voter's registration after the registrar's receipt of certain change of address notices.

The House reconvenes at noon.