Texas Game Wardens announce passing of K9; handler shares poems in remembrance

TEXAS (KXXV) — The Texas Game Wardens announce the passing of one of the department's first members of its K9 team, Turbo.

K9 Turbo passed away on October 16 and served as a dual certified Police Search and Rescue and Narcotics Detection K9, alongside his handler Sergeant Isaac Ruiz since 2014 before being medically retired in 2022.

The Texas Game Wardens shared in a social media post that throughout his career, Turbo helped federal, state and local law enforcement across South Texas and the Texas-Mexico border.

Texas Game Wardens

"He was best known for his booming bark and tenacity for the job," the Texas Game Wardens said.

When Turbo retired, he stepped into his new role as a family pet with his handler Sgt. Ruiz and his family, spending his days with Ruiz's children playing fetch, sharing cheese and watermelon, and watching over them.

The department says K9 Turbo will be deeply missed.

Sgt. Ruiz shared a poem he wrote, commemorating his time working side-by-side with Turbo: