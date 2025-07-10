Texas Ford dealers partner to donate $1.25M to flood recovery effort

Ford dealers in Texas are coming together to support the recovery efforts in Central Texas.

Dealers are working with the automaker's charitable arm, Ford Philanthropy, to donate a combined $1.25 million. The money will support affiliates like Team Rubicon Central Texas Response, American Red Cross Disaster Fund, Habitat for Humanity Kerr County, and the San Antonio Food Bank.

Along with the funding, Ford dealers are loaning vehicles to the American Red Cross while also participating in a food drive to support Texas families with packed boxes.