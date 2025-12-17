Texas fast-tracks flood warning siren program after devastating July flooding

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) approved an accelerated timeline at a meeting Tuesday for implementing new flood warning siren requirements across 30 counties hit by devastating flooding in July 2025.

The expedited process stems from two bills passed by the Texas Legislature in response to the deadly summer floods.

Senate Bill 3 directs the TWDB to assess flash flood-prone areas in the 30 counties included in Gov. Abbott's disaster declaration to determine where outdoor warning sirens are needed.

The counties included in the governor's disaster declaration are:



Bandera

Bexar

Burnet

Caldwell

Coke

Comal

Concho

Edwards

Gillespie

Guadalupe

Hamilton

Kendall

Kerr

Kimble

Kinney

Lampasas

Llano

Mason

Maverick

McCulloch

Menard

Real

Reeves

San Saba

Schleicher

Sutton

Tom Green

Travis

Uvalde

Williamson

The legislation requires the water board to adopt rules and procedures for implementing the program, including best management practices and guidance for operating the warning systems.

Senate Bill 5 allocated $50 million in grant funding from the state's economic stabilization fund to help municipalities, counties and other government entities within the affected areas establish comprehensive flood warning systems. The funding covers sirens, flood gauges and all other essential system components.

The TWDB expects to deliver grant agreements to all 30 counties by Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.