Texas Democrats still in Illinois after bomb threat; redistricting standoff continues

A group of Texas Democrats who left the state to stall a GOP-led redistricting vote were evacuated from their Illinois hotel Wednesday morning after a bomb threat. Authorities found no device and allowed everyone to return. The lawmakers say their absence is a last resort after failed negotiations with Republicans.



Texas Democrats fled to Illinois to block a redistricting vote by denying quorum.

A bomb threat was reported at their hotel in St. Charles, Illinois; no device was found.

400 people were evacuated; the building has since reopened.

Rep. Gene Wu says Democrats had “no choice” after failed negotiations.

Donald Trump criticized the Democrats, saying "they’ve abandoned the state."

No timeline has been given for when the Democrats may return to Texas.

A group of Texas Democratic lawmakers who left the state to block a vote on Republican-backed redistricting maps were briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat at the Illinois hotel where they’ve been staying.

According to the St. Charles Police Department, the threat was reported around 7:15 a.m. at the Q-Center hotel and convention complex.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, the St. Charles Police Department responded to a report of a potential bomb threat at the Q-Center hotel and convention complex at 1405 N. 5th Ave. in St. Charles. St. Charles Police and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad conducted a thorough search and no device was found.



In response to the threat, 400 people were immediately evacuated and the area was secured as bomb squad units conducted their investigation.



Following clearance from authorities, all guests and staff have safely returned to the premises. St. Charles Police Depratment

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad assisted with a full sweep of the facility. No device was found, and all 400 guests and staff members were allowed to return after the area was cleared.

The Democrats have been in Illinois for a couple of days after leaving Texas to deny the House a quorum.

Their goal is to stall legislation that would redraw voting maps in favor of Republican control, which they argue will hurt minority representation.

“We really didn’t have a choice,” said Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston. “We tried to negotiate with Republicans, we tried to talk to them and we tried to reason with them.”

President Donald Trump sharply criticized the lawmakers this week, calling their absence an embarrassment.

“I think they’ve abandoned the state,” Trump said. “In a certain way it almost looks like they’ve abandoned the state and it looks very bad.”

As of now, there is no confirmed return date for the Democrats still sheltering out-of-state.

Police continue to investigate the source of the bomb threat and if you would like to view the full press release click here.