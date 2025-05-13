Watch Now
NewsTexas News

Actions

Texas bill targeting source, sale of pets discussed this week

Pet Shops Sales Ban
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md., Aug. 26, 2019.
Pet Shops Sales Ban
Posted
and last updated

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House of Representatives is scheduled for a second reading and vote on House Bill 3458 on Tuesday.

The bill relates to limiting the source of dogs and cats sold by stores while setting a civil penalty of up to $500 for each animal in violation.

Proponents argue the measure restricts options for Texas families seeking to add a pet, while advocates say the bill supports animal welfare and ending what are known as puppy mills.

A similar measure, Senate Bill 1652, is still pending in committee.

You can read HB 3458 in full here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood