Texas bill targeting source, sale of pets discussed this week

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House of Representatives is scheduled for a second reading and vote on House Bill 3458 on Tuesday.

The bill relates to limiting the source of dogs and cats sold by stores while setting a civil penalty of up to $500 for each animal in violation.

Proponents argue the measure restricts options for Texas families seeking to add a pet, while advocates say the bill supports animal welfare and ending what are known as puppy mills.

A similar measure, Senate Bill 1652, is still pending in committee.

You can read HB 3458 in full here.

