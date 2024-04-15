Texas authorities continue investigation of 18-wheeler incident at Brenham DPS building

BRENHAM, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating Friday's incident in Brenham, where 42-year-old Clenard Parker drove a commercial motor vehicle through a DPS Driver License office.

Parker, of Chapel Hill, remains in the Washington County Jail charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, one count of evading arrest or detention causing serious bodily injury, and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to authorities.

"Six people were injured and required transport to area hospitals, of those six, one has died from injuries sustained in this incident," Texas DPS said.

78-year-old Bobby Huff was airlifted to a hospital in Bryan, where he was pronounced dead on Friday — two victims remain in critical but stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

"The Brenham Driver License Office will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Alternative offices are Bryan, Hempstead, and Caldwell. Customers with scheduled appointments at the Brenham Office will be contacted by the DPS Driver License Division," Texas DPS said.