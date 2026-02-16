Texas Attorney General launches tip line to report suspected election law violations

TEXAS (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an email tip line where the public can report suspected violations of state election law ahead of the March primary elections.

The tip line, illegalvoting@oag.texas.gov, is part of Paxton's broader effort to investigate suspected voter fraud and protect election integrity, according to a legal advisory issued by his office.

"Under my watch, there will be no stolen elections in Texas," Paxton said. "Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of a thriving republic, and with the authority granted to my office by the Legislature, we will stop at nothing to uncover and stop any illegal voting activity."

In the legal advisory, Paxton cited concerns about the growing noncitizen population in Texas and what he described as, "partisan efforts to illegally weaponize voter registration and the voting process to manipulate electoral outcomes."

The attorney general said these factors have created, "urgent risks to local, state, and federal elections."

The guidance clarifies key aspects of election law, including who can register to vote, how voting may be conducted, and other legal requirements. Violations of the Texas Election Code carry serious penalties, including jail time and fines.

Paxton encourages all Texans to report suspected violations through the new tip line.

"Your liberties and your representation in our government depend on secure elections," Paxton said. "I will continue to protect the integrity of your vote and your voice."

