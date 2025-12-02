Texas Attorney General launches investigation into Shein over labor practices, product safety

TEXAS (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday he is investigating global fast-fashion retailer Shein US Services LLC Corporation for potential violations of state law related to unethical labor practices and unsafe consumer products.

The investigation will examine whether Shein's supply chain and manufacturing practices violate Texas state law by using toxic or hazardous materials, misleading consumers about product safety and misleading consumers about ethical sourcing.

"Safe, non-toxic material and products are another key ingredient to the Make America Healthy Again movement," Paxton said. "Any company that cuts corners on labor standards or product safety, especially those operating in foreign nations like China, will be held accountable."

Paxton said Texans deserve to know that companies they purchase from are ethical, safe and transparent, and not exploiting workers or selling harmful products.

"I will not allow cheap, dangerous, foreign goods to flood America and jeopardize our health," Paxton said.

Shein generated more than $30 billion in global revenue in 2023. The company operates primarily online, offering clothing, accessories and home decor products.

Although the company promotes itself as a responsible and innovative retailer, numerous reports have raised concerns about its reliance on forced labor, the use of unsafe product materials and deceptive marketing practices.

The investigation will also examine the company's data collection and privacy practices, which may pose risks to millions of American consumers.

