Texas Attorney General launches investigation into former State Rep. Beto O'Rourke's political group

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into former State Representative Beto O'Rourke's political organization, alleging that it is illegally funding Democratic lawmakers who left the state to disrupt Republican-led redistricting efforts.

Paxton claims that these lawmakers are accepting illegal bribes and emphasizes the need for accountability. The situation has sparked heated reactions from both sides, highlighting ongoing tensions in Texas politics.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into the political organization powered by former El Paso State Representative Beto O'Rourke, alleging that it is illegally funding the more than 50 Democratic lawmakers who left the state to disrupt the GOP-led redistricting effort.

O'Rourke defended the Democratic lawmakers.

“Those 56 Democrats are all that stand between that future and where we are right now, so we have to have their backs,” O'Rourke said.

Paxton claims that these Democrats are accepting illegal bribes and will be held accountable, asserting that Texans deserve answers after the lawmakers abandoned the state.

In a media release he emphasized, “Any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto bribe will be held accountable. Texas cannot be bought. I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all of the documents and communications obtained throughout this investigation.”

State Representative Pat Curry, a Republican from District 56, criticized the lawmakers who left for what he termed as a dereliction of duty.

He stated that the consequences for their actions must be taken from their personal funds, emphasizing, “This can't be campaign donations; it can't be e-donations; it has to be personal funds.”

In an online media conference, some Texas Democrats responded to Republican criticism, with State Senator Molly Cook from Harris County accusing Republicans of prioritizing their donors’ interests over pressing issues like flood relief.

“Our Republican colleagues continue to prioritize the needs of their donors with things like vouchers and redistricting,” Sen. Cook said.

State Rep. Curry reiterated the legal obligations of lawmakers, asserting that their absence constitutes a violation of their responsibilities.

“We are legally required to be on the house floor when there’s a call of the house,” Curry stated, warning that consequences for breaking quorum have historically included arrest warrants.

As the investigation unfolds and political tensions escalate, both parties are bracing for potential implications in the ongoing battle over redistricting in Texas.

