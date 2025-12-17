Texas Attorney General launches complaint system, tip line for Women's Privacy Act violations

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a new complaint system to enforce Senate Bill 8, known as the Texas Women's Privacy Act, which requires state agencies and political subdivisions to designate private spaces like restrooms and locker rooms for single-sex use only.

The law, which took effect Dec. 4, requires public schools, charter schools, state universities and other government entities to ensure individuals use private facilities designated for their biological sex. Organizations must take "every reasonable step" to prevent violations of these designations.

"The Texas Women's Privacy Act was passed to ensure that women and girls in Texas are protected from mentally ill men wanting to violate their basic right to privacy in places like restrooms and locker rooms," Paxton said. "It's absolute insanity that action like this is even needed, but unfortunately in the day and age of radical leftism, it is."

The Attorney General's Office has created an online complaint form for Texans who believe state agencies or political subdivisions have violated the law. The form is available on the office's website.

"I encourage anyone who believes a state agency or political subdivision has violated SB 8 to submit a complaint via the form on my website," Paxton said. "Together, we will uproot and bring justice to any state agency or political subdivision that opens the door for men to violate women's privacy, dignity, and safety."

The law applies to multiple-occupancy private spaces owned, operated or controlled by government entities. Each space must be designated for use by individuals of one sex only.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.