Texas AG sues Galveston ISD for not displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms

TEXAS (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Galveston Independent School District on Thursday after the district's board voted to refuse displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms, violating state law.

The legal action follows a Galveston ISD board meeting where members voted to ignore Senate Bill 10, which requires public schools to display the Ten Commandments.

"America is a Christian nation, and it is imperative that we display the very values and timeless truths that have historically guided the success of our country," Paxton said in a statement. "By refusing to follow the law, Galveston ISD chose to both blatantly ignore the Legislature and also ignore the legal and moral heritage of our nation."

In a legal advisory to all Texas public school districts, Paxton's office affirmed the state's commitment to full enforcement of SB 10 and readiness to support compliant districts.

"There is no valid legal basis to prevent Texas schools from honoring a foundational framework of our laws, especially under the misconception that a 'separation of church and state' phrase appears in the Constitution," Paxton said. "It does not."

The attorney general has ordered all school districts not affected by ongoing litigation to display the Ten Commandments in accordance with Texas law.

The lawsuit marks the latest development in the ongoing debate over religious displays in public schools following the passage of the controversial legislation.

