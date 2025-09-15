Texas AG secures historic fluoride safety deal with Colgate-Palmolive

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he's secured a historic agreement with Colgate-Palmolive Company after concerns about major toothpaste manufacturers depicting excessive amounts of fluoride toothpaste in its marketing and packaging.

Paxton initially investigated Colgate's packaging and advertising of children toothpaste products. After hearing Paxton's concerns, Colgate agreed to create new packaging and marketing for its Colgate, Tom's of Maine, and hello branded toothpaste products that contain fluoride for children younger than six, whenever an image of toothpaste on a toothbrush is used.

Images and visuals for those Colgate products will show a "pea-sized" amount of toothpaste on its packaging and promotional material

“This historic agreement with Colgate is an incredible example of what is possible when American companies are willing to take concrete steps to protect the health of our children and families. We commend Colgate for being the first major toothpaste manufacturer to make meaningful change in this space and hope other companies follow their lead." - Attorney General Ken Paxton

Although Colgate’s product labels’ written usage instructions consistently reflect FDA requirements and are not changing, Colgate agreed that starting on Nov. 1, its toothpaste products containing fluoride for children under the age of six will depict safe, age-appropriate amounts of toothpaste consistent with the product labels’ usage instructions.

The new visuals will first appear online, then physical packaging will implement the changes.

Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand to Crest and is investigating the company for similar concerns.

The Office of the Attorney General remains hopeful that Crest will follow Colgate’s lead in protecting our kids.