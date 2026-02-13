Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera's death ruled a suicide by Travis County medical examiner

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The death of Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera has been ruled as a suicide by the Travis County medical examiner, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The new report doubles down on the same conclusion Austin Police previously announced on Aguilera's death, but prompting questions and Aguilera's family retaining civil attorney Tony Buzbee to do an independent review of the investigation.

"According to the report, Aguilera’s cause of death was blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a suicide. The determination was based on information provided by Austin police detectives and an independent investigation conducted by the medical examiner’s office," the Austin American-Statesman reports.

The medical examiner's office is expected to release the autopsy report as early as Friday, but three sources familiar with the autopsy report confirmed the findings with the Austin American-Statesman. However, the sources that spoke with the publication were not authorized to talk about the findings before the report's public release.

This comes nearly three months after 19-year-old Aguilera's Nov. 29, 2025 death following the Texas A&M and Texas game in Austin.

During a Dec. 4, 2025 press conference, Austin Police detectives revealed what they described as a cruicial piece of evidence in the case: a suicide note with a Nov. 25, 2025 date that investigators found in a deleted folder on Aguilera's computer. Austin PD also said that Aguilera had previously expressed suicidal thoughts to her friends via text the day before she died.