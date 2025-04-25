Texans can shop tax-free for emergency supplies during April 26–28 sales holiday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With severe weather season approaching, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding residents that the state’s emergency preparation sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 26, through midnight Monday, April 28.4o

“While we can’t predict when the next fire, flood, tornado, or hurricane will strike, we can ensure our homes, families, and businesses are ready,” Hegar said. “I encourage Texans to take advantage of this opportunity to prepare while saving money.”

The tax-free weekend, approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015, is expected to save shoppers approximately $2.3 million in state and local sales taxes.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items, which include:



Household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced under $75

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced under $300

Portable generators priced under $3,000

Online purchases also qualify, but delivery and handling fees are included in the total purchase price. If those fees push the total cost above the item’s qualifying limit, sales tax will apply.

Items that do not qualify include:

