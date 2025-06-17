TEA releases 2025 STAAR results for grades 3–8

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Education Agency released the Spring 2025 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results for students in grades 3-8 on Tuesday, revealing notable improvements in reading and language arts, as well as gains in science. However, performance in mathematics was mixed, and there was a slight decline in social studies.

This year’s results include assessments in reading, language arts (RLA), and mathematics for grades 3–8, as well as science for grades 5-8, and social studies for the eighth grade.

According to the TEA, student performance in RLA has exceeded pre-pandemic levels, signaling continued academic recovery.

The most significant gains were in fifth-grade RLA, where the percentage of students meeting grade level rose by four percentage points. Grades third and fourth saw three-point increases, while eighth graders improved by two points. Sixth- and seventh-grade performance held steady compared to last year. Math results were more varied.

Third- and eighth-graders each showed improvement, with increases of four and five percentage points, respectively. Fourth grade saw a modest one-point gain. However, scores in grades fifth and seventh declined slightly.

In science, performance improved across both tested grades. Fifth-grade science scores increased by three percentage points, while eighth grade rose by four.

Eighth-grade social studies performance declined by one point from last year.

“These results are encouraging and reflect the impact of the strategic supports we’ve implemented in recent years,” Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. “With RLA scores now surpassing pre-pandemic levels, we are seeing meaningful signs of academic recovery and progress. While this year also saw some improvements in math, clearly more work is needed.”

More detailed results and breakdowns by region and campus are available on the TEA website.