Suspect in custody following deadly shooting at Round Rock Juneteenth celebration

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXXV) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to Saturday's deadly shooting at Old Settlers Park during Round Rock’s annual Juneteenth celebration, where two people died and 14 victims suffered gunshot wounds.

According to the Round Rock Police Department, the shooting began after an altercation between two groups of individuals.

"Members of the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force arrested 17-year-old Ricky Thompson III of Manor at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 in Pflugerville," police said.

"He was booked into the Williamson County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, with the possibility of additional charges."

"Please understand we have a lot of evidence and casework to do to make sure we are getting the justice for these families that they deserve," Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said in a statement.

The Round Rock Police Department is actively investigating additional suspects, and the investigation is ongoing — anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maio at 512-341-3135 or email rmaio@roundrocktexas.gov.

In addition, the department is requesting the public to upload any photos or video evidence by clicking here.