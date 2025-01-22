Suspect from Plano at large following death of 26-year-old woman

PLANO, Texas (KXXV) — 29-year-old Plano man Jorian Jackson is considered to be armed and dangerous and at large following the death of a 26-year-old woman.

On Monday, Jan. 6 authorities were dispatched to an apartment complex at 9999 Bellwood Lake Road at around 3:05 where the woman, now identified as Cheyenne Russell from Nacogdoches, was found dead inside the apartment.

A warrant for murder with a $1 million bond has been issued on Jackson — according to authorities, he is possibly in a black 2010 Ford F-150 with Texas handicap plate 9PFMW.

"He is to be considered armed and dangerous — if you know his location, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000," police said.

"If it is in an emergency, please call 911 — this is not a random act. This case is still under investigation."