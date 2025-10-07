State leaders commemorate two years since Hamas attack, statewide moment of silence

TEXAS (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott called for a statewide moment of silence Tuesday morning to mark two years since Hamas attacked Israel, and to honor the lives lost.
The moment of silence took place at 7 a.m. and Tuesday also marked a day of observance to honor the lives lost, as well as in remembrance of those who are still held hostage today.
"The State of Texas recognizes the inherent value of life and condemns all acts of hate while remaining committed to promoting prosperity, security, and dignity for all. Two years ago, inconceivable horrors emerged against the people of Israel, marking a day in history that our world must never forget. On the Day of Observance for Israel, we must reiterate our position that hatred and evil have no place in our world as we honor and remember the victims, their families, and their fellow countrymen."
- Gov. Greg Abbott
Senator John Cornyn released a statement as well, marking the two year anniversary.
"Two years ago, on October 7th, Hamas terrorists unleashed pure evil on Israel. They didn't come to resist, they came to kill, to rape, to tear innocent families apart. On a single day, nearly 1,200 people were murdered, including Americans.
More than 250 people were kidnapped, and today, American hostages are still held in Gaza. Children, parents, grandparents, all killed by Hamas barbarians. Their only crime was being Jewish, or being an American in Israel that day.
From day one, I stood with Israel. I co-sponsored a resolution backing Israel's right to defend herself. I've fought for billions in emergency aid and military support, and I've worked with President Trump to cut off Iran, the head of the terrorist octopus that funds Hamas.
On this anniversary, we honor those who were murdered. We pray for the hostages and recommit to Israel's survival. Hamas thought October 7th would be their victory. Instead, it exposed their barbarity and strengthened America's resolve.
I'm committed, alongside President Trump, to stand with Israel until Hamas is eliminated. Israel will prevail, Hamas will be destroyed, and freedom will triumph over terror."
- Sen. John Cornyn