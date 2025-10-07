State leaders commemorate two years since Hamas attack, statewide moment of silence

TEXAS (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott called for a statewide moment of silence Tuesday morning to mark two years since Hamas attacked Israel, and to honor the lives lost.

The moment of silence took place at 7 a.m. and Tuesday also marked a day of observance to honor the lives lost, as well as in remembrance of those who are still held hostage today.

"The State of Texas recognizes the inherent value of life and condemns all acts of hate while remaining committed to promoting prosperity, security, and dignity for all. Two years ago, inconceivable horrors emerged against the people of Israel, marking a day in history that our world must never forget. On the Day of Observance for Israel, we must reiterate our position that hatred and evil have no place in our world as we honor and remember the victims, their families, and their fellow countrymen." - Gov. Greg Abbott

Senator John Cornyn released a statement as well, marking the two year anniversary.