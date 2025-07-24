SNAP replacement benefits extended, more counties added following Texas flooding

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday an extension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) replacement benefits tied to Central Texas flooding.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval to extend the application period through August 18 for SNAP recipients who lost food during the recent flooding.

The following counties are already approved for the benefits:



Bandera

Bexar

Burnet

Caldwell

Coke

Comal

Concho

Gillespie

Guadalupe

Kendall

Kerr

Kimble

Llano

Mason

McCulloch

Menard

Reeves

San Saba

Tom Green

Travis

Williamson

SNAP recipients can request replacement food benefits by calling 2-1-1.

Texas also received federal approval to allow SNAP replacement benefits for recipients in:

