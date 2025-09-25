Six Flags Over Texas opening new record-breaking roller coaster next year

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — Six Flags Over Texas revealed its opening a record-breaking roller coaster in 2026: Tormenta Rampaging Run.

The Tormenta Rampaging Run will take riders up to 309 feet and without warning, the train will release and take you down a record-breaking drop of 285 feet at a beyond vertical 95 degrees.

Six World Records

Tallest Dive Coaster: 309 ft

Highest 95 Degree Beyond Vertical Drop: 285 ft

Fastest Dive Coaster: 87 mph

Highest Immelmann Inversion: 218 ft

Tallest Vertical Coaster Loop: 179 ft

Longest Dive Coaster: 4,199 ft

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Texas says this first and only giga dive coaster in the world will be found in the new Spanish village, Rancho de la Tormenta.

Guests will board the coaster in open-air vehicles to help mimic the vibrant costumes of bull runners.

The main attraction of the plaza is the 309-foot dive coaster, themed around the Running of the Bulls.

