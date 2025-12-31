Sheriff: Body found during search for missing Bexar County teen Camila Mendoza Olmos

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the search for 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, who disappeared on Christmas Eve.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a media briefing held early Tuesday evening that they found a body in a field between 4:40 and 4:45 p.m.

"At this point it's too early to tell if the body that we've found is that of Camila but at this point we don't suspect foul play," Sheriff Salazar said.

The sheriff said one of the possibilities that they were working on was the potential of self-harm by Mendoza Olmos.

"At this point there are some indicators that the body that we found may be as a result of that," Sheriff Salazar said.

The sheriff emphasized that a medical examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death, but that a firearm was found near the body and that there was a missing firearm from a family member of Mendoza Olmos.

However, the sheriff said they have not yet run any checks or testing on the firearm found near the body to see if it is that missing family member's firearm.

Salazar added that the field where the body was found is a few hundred yards away from Mendoza Olmos' residence.

"This afternoon we actually made a conscious decision to go back to an area that had already been checked, but due to tall grass we felt that it, that there would be a benefit to checking the area once again," Salazar said.

It was 10 minutes into that search that Salazar said the body was found.

Watch the full update from Sheriff Salazar here:

